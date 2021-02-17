Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $5.87. Champion Industries shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

About Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

