Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

CSBR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 31,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,984. Champions Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Champions Oncology news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the first quarter worth $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter worth $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

