Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 14th total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.