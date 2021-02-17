Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Up 23.0% in January

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 14th total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

CHNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

