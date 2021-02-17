Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.275-3.333 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $286.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.17.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

