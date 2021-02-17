Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 195,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,789,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chemed by 207.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $491.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,733. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.29. Chemed has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

