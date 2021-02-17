China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 14th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE COE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $506.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

