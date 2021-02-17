China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in January

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 14th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,612.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Resources Gas Group in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRGGF stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

