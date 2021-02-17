CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

