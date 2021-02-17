CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $209,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 512.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $157.63.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $973,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.70.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.