CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,140 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARI opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

