Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Bell to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.