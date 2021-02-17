Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index (NYSEARCA:DEUR) Shares Down 0.9%

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index (NYSEARCA:DEUR) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.33. 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index (NYSEARCA:DEUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 12.12% of Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

