Citigroup Raises The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $29.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 20,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Chemours has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 16.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Chemours during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours by 183.2% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

