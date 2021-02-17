City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Position Reduced by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of City worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 1,430.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in City by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after buying an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in City by 92.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of City by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. City has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. Research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $717,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

