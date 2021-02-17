Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 368,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

