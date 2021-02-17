Clinton Szubinski Sells 285 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total transaction of $24,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clinton Szubinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. 860,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,820. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

