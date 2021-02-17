Clive Boothman Sells 27,621 Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) insider Clive Boothman sold 27,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63), for a total value of £13,258.08 ($17,321.77).

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

