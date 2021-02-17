Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,581.00

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and last traded at GBX 1,581 ($20.66), with a volume of 7889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,555 ($20.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,155.33 ($15.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.58.

About Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

