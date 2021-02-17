CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Up to $415.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42), but opened at GBX 430 ($5.62). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 413.67 ($5.40), with a volume of 46,725 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.24.

In related news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33). Also, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total value of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60).

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

