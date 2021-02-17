CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $65.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 302,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289,823 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

