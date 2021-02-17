Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Codexis posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 251,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,285. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

