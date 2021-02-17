Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,296. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

