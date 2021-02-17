Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cohu in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohu by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

