Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 17,241 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 0.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $437,617.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $2,310,798.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,942.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,632.

