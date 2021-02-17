Colony Family Offices LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM remained flat at $$96.02 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

