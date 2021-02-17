Comerica Bank Has $2.07 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.