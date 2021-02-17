Comerica Bank Sells 1,098 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $43.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

