Comerica Bank Sells 389 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 92,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

