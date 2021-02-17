Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after buying an additional 166,920 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 792,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,482,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

