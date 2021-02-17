Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

CRZBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.