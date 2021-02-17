Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 151,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

