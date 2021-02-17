Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 47.3% in January

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the January 14th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 145,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

SBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.