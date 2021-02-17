Comparing Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) & Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Celyad Oncology and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad Oncology N/A N/A N/A Oramed Pharmaceuticals -424.76% -45.93% -30.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celyad Oncology and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad Oncology $10,000.00 11,530.03 -$32.07 million ($2.57) -3.22 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.71 million 120.41 -$11.51 million ($0.56) -19.84

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Celyad Oncology. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celyad Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Celyad Oncology has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Celyad Oncology and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Celyad Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.75%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Celyad Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Celyad Oncology is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Celyad Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celyad Oncology beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. It is also developing CYAD-101, an allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; and CYAD-103, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's other preclinical candidates include CYAD-211, a CAR-T candidate targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CYAD-221, a CAR-T candidate targeting CD19 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CYAD-231, a dual specific CAR-T candidate targeting NKG2D and an undisclosed membrane protein. Celyad Oncology has licensing agreement with Novartis International AG regarding the United States patents related to allogeneic CAR-T cells; and agreements with Horizon Discovery Group plc for the use of its shRNA technology to generate second non-gene-edited allogeneic platform. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes. It is also developing ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

