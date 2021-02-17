Comparing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and South Plains Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 14.19 $164.81 million $1.21 35.28 South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.90 $29.22 million $1.69 11.82

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 38.10% 12.42% 1.90% South Plains Financial 17.10% 11.96% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.24%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats South Plains Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, Internet and mobile banking, payroll card, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administer retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of January 1, 2020, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, and finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 26 full-service banking locations; and 12 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

