Compass Group PLC Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Compass Group in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,400.00.

CMPGY opened at $20.31 on Monday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

