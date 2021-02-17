Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%.

NYSE CMP traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. 5,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $69.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

