Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

