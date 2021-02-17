Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Conduent has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

