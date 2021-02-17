Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 1,830,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Conduent by 2,130.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,427 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Conduent by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,931 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

