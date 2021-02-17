Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.