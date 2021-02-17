Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$2,000.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,000.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$1,550.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,670.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1,619.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,562.60. The stock has a market cap of C$35.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.11. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52-week high of C$1,789.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

