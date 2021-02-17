Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

