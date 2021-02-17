Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $134,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BECN opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

