Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

PRSC opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,860.02 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $156.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Providence Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

