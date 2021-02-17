Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 20,540 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of BLDR opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.13.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

