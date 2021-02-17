Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,912 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $318.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

