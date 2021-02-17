Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

