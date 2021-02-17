Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CLABF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 237,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,734. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of cannabis-infused strips in Canada and the United States. It also licenses its technology to produce infused strips for inclusion of a range of ingredients, including over the counter medications, homeopathic, nutraceutical, vitamins, and supplements.

