CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Update

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of CLGX stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. CoreLogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $156,602,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in CoreLogic by 150.0% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreLogic by 304.6% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,998 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,834,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CoreLogic by 493.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

